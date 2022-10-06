New Initiative in Bulgaria Aims to Encourage Teachers and Students to Share Knowledge about Saving Water and Energy, Recycling

Sofia, Oct 06 (BTA/GNA) – А new initiative aims to encourage teachers and students to share knowledge about how one can directly contribute to limiting human pressure on the environment by learning how to better use water and energy, and collect waste separately and recycle. The initiative is backed by the ministries of Environment and Water, and of Education and Science.

Deputy Environment Minister Reneta Koleva said at the official launch of the Eco-Schools Programme at the Bulgarian News Agency Thursday that children have a real chance to drive the greening processes. “I hope that it is through children and education from an early age that after a while, when we announce statistics on progress on environmental goals, the figures will speak of some very good results that we have achieved,” she said.

Fifty schools are willing to join the programme, said actress Gergana Stoyanova, who is part of its team. They will have to walk through seven steps to get an Eco-school certificate. Those that successfully meet all requirements will be presented with a Green Flag, an internationally recognized symbol of excellent environmental performance.

Deputy Minister Koleva stressed how important the joint efforts of various organizations and institutions are to reach more young people and spread awareness and knowledge about environmental protection. As a form of partnership within the newly launched Eco-Schools Programme, she invited children and young people to join the annual student initiative Green Olympics, which is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Water. This year’s edition has already started and students have the opportunity to test their knowledge in a special online platform until November 4.

“For us, until 20 years ago, the concept of ‘green policy’, ‘circular economy’, ‘recycling’, ‘renewable energy sources’ sounded very distant and inapplicable, but for our children they must become a way of life. Adequate training and policies are key to dealing with the challenges that we all face as a society,” Deputy Minister Koleva stressed.

BTA/GNA

