Heavy rains cut off several communities in Sunyani West  

By Dennis Peprah

Odumase (B/R), Oct. 6, GNA – Several communities in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have been cut-off due to torrential rains.

The downpour flooded some of the communities, washed away farm produce and submerged bridges on some of the major roads in the municipality, putting farmers and commercial drivers in a state of shock and disbelief.

The worst affected roads were the Kobedi portion of the Sunyani-Techiman highway, Odumase-Nsansama-Addai stretch and the Odumase-Kwatire-Adentia-Badu Road.

Addoe, Tainso, Abisu, Kwamekrakrom and Ntrikrom communities were also flooded, while a major bridge on the Ahanyani River caved in. A new bridge being constructed on one of the roads was also damaged.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, accompanied by Mr Evans Kusi Boadum, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive and a team of road engineers, had since inspected and assessed the level of damage.

Interacting with some of the affected farmers, the Regional Minister advised them to remain calm, assuring that immediate measures would be taken to make the roads accessible to facilitate their movements and economic activities.

She directed the Municipal Assembly to collaborate with contractors working on the abandoned road projects in the municipality to resume work to put the roads in good shape.

On his part, Mr. Boadum said the abandoned road works had partly contributed to the floods but added the Assembly had since contacted the contractors to fix the bridges.

He expressed worry about the deplorable condition of roads in the municipality, saying it was greatly affecting socio-economic activities and pleaded with the contractors to speed up work.

