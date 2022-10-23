NDC Constituency Elections: 169 completed on Saturday

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – Out of a total of 190 constituencies cleared by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to hold Constituency conference yesterday, October 22, 2022, 169 of them successfully elected their officers.

The elections in 21 constituencies were “inconclusive” due to delays in arrival of voting materials among other issues, the Party’s Deputy Director of Elections, Mr Daniel Amartey Mensah, told the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Mensah said a total of 83 constituencies that were unable to hold their elections yesterday had been cleared to conduct the exercise today, October 23, 2022.

“In the 21 Constituencies that were inconclusive, six of them held their Women and Youth elections so the main elections will be held today,” he said.

Mr Mensah said the Party was also working to resolve issues in constituencies that were yet to be cleared to go ahead with the elections as a result of court injunctions among other disagreements.

The NDC’s Functional Executive Committee had earlier directed that all the elections should be held in one day.

The elections were scheduled to commence at 0900 hours.

However, reports gathered by the GNA indicate that in some of the constituencies, including Adentan, Bolgatanga Central, and Ablekuma South, voting started in the afternoon due to delays in arrival of electoral materials.

In the Adentan Constituency for instance, as of 20:00 hours, voting had not closed.

Mr Mensah said the National Office had taken notice of the delays in some of the constituencies and had directed the Regional Offices in the affected constituencies to submit a report on what caused the delays in the arrival of the materials.

“The Regional Offices are responsible for the delivery of the electoral materials so we have directed the affected regions to submit a report so we will know what exactly happened,” he said.

A total of 11, 825 candidates had filed to compete in the elections in the 276 constituencies, including the Santrokofi Akpafu Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) Constituency, which does not have a representation in Parliament yet.

Per the Party’s guidelines, eligible voters would be required to have paid their party dues in full before they would be allowed to cast their votes.

Branch executives and former government appointees of the Party are eligible to vote in the elections.

The Party said the Chairman and Constituency executives were responsible for the venue for the constituency conference, but where there were disagreements, the election venue “shall” be at the District Capital.

GNA

