‘My critics will be put to shame’ – President Nana Akufo-Addo  

By Stephen Asante

Suame (Ash), Oct. 19, GNA – The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has taken a swipe at his critics in respect of development projects in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the criticisms that “his Administration has done nothing in the Region was baseless, unfounded and lacked merit.”

“My critics will be put to shame, because, they have lost touch with the realities on the ground,” he noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Suame, an event coinciding with the sod-cutting ceremony for work to commence on the Suame Interchange Project, said a lot had been done by the government in the last five years.

The Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) said 32 hospital projects, more than 300 school infrastructure, 295 asphalted roads and 100 kilometers of inner roads, among others, have been undertaken under the Nana Akufo-Addo Administration.

Per the specifications of the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project, the job will be undertaken under two components – comprising the construction of a four-tier interchange at Suame, two overpasses at Abrepo Junction and Krofrom Junction.

The second component will see to the construction of three overpasses at Anomangye Junction, Magazine New Road Junction and Abusuakruwa Junction, as well as widening of the Offinso road into a dual carriage way, 15 kilometers local roads and improvement of selected intersections.

Component one of the project will be executed by Messrs. Rango Construction Company Limited in joint venture with Dizmar of Spain, while component two is constructed solely by the former.

Messrs. Associated Consultants Limited will be the supervising consultant on the project, with the Department of Urban Roads as the implementing agency under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said when completed, the project would help improve capacity to support the continued traffic growth.

It will also complement other completed and planned road projects to form a resilient network and better meet travel demands, he stated.

Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, tasked the contractors to work diligently in completing the project as scheduled.

He said the project was expected to be completed in 30 months.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

