Multi-award-winning Ashanti Regional Minister to receive another award 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the longest-serving Ashanti Regional Minister, and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, is to be inducted into the Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Award Hall of Fame.

His induction, which will take place at the seventh edition of the Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Awards Night, in Ikeja, Lagos-Nigeria, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, will also see the multi-award winning Minister receive the ‘Most Effective Regional Minister’ Award – Africa category.

The Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Award Foundation (GNAAF) is organising the event, to recognise individuals making an impact and uniting the two countries through their activities.

“These two great countries can become a powerful force to reckon with in the comity of nations, if the inherent resources are judiciously managed by our leaders,” a statement issued, and jointly signed by Comrade Barry Ndu and Serwaa Gyedu, the GNAAF Convener and Secretary, respectively, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, said.

The award forms part of the Foundation’s sustained and deliberate move to promote high moral standards among office holders, business leaders and entrepreneurs, especially between the two West African states.

Since 2017, the Ashanti Regional Minister has been a proud recipient of prestigious awards and recognition from both international and local organizations, for his contribution to humanity and development of Ashanti Region and Ghana at large.

He currently holds the record as four-time Best Regional Minister by FAKS Investigations Limited, a renowned research body in the country.

Mr. Osei-Mensah was in 2019 given the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honours Award as the Best Regional Minister under the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo’s Administration.

Again, in 2019, a USA-based professional body, the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance, also awarded the Minister with an “Excellence in Organizational and Heroes” award.

