MTN FA Cup launched, prelims to commence November 1

Accra, Oct.18, GNA – The 2022/2023 edition of the MTN FA Cup has been launched at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the preliminary stage set for Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The first stage of the competition would feature 44 Division Two clubs and 48 Division One clubs who would battle it out to the round of 64 stage against the already seeded premier league sides.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s FA Cup, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of GFA said it was an opportunity for the clubs to rock shoulders with the Premier League clubs.

According to him, the GFA was committed to ensuring fair officiating through out the competition.

Mr. Addo thanked MTN Ghana for being supportive and in its role to help develop football in the country.

The GFA General Secretary wished all the 92 clubs that would be battling at the prelims and urged clubs to give off their best to make it to the next round of the competition.

Mr. Wilson Arthur, the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee said this year’s competition promises to be more exciting than last year’s edition.

As the deal with the headline sponsor, MTN is due to end this season, Mr. Arthur was sure the company would extend its contract with GFA to continue as the leading sponsor of the competition.

The preliminary stage would end on November 10, 2022, after which the round of 64 would commence.

Accra-based side, Hearts of Oak were champions of the last edition of the competition.

GNA

