Malta Guinness WPL: Essiam Socrates test league title ambitions against Hasaacas, as Ampem Darkoa, play guest to Prisons Ladies  

Accra, Oct.13, GNA – Essiam Socrates Ladies will seek to confirm their title ambitions against Southern Zone champions, Hasaacas Ladies in matchday two of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Mankessim Park.

Essiam Socrates, tasting their first appearance in the league, ran riot to thump debutants Ridge City 3-0 in the opening fixture of the season and would seek to channel the same energy against the West African champions who have proved superior in the women’s league.

Hasaacas Ladies, last weekend, fought hard to pip Berry Ladies 1-0 to begin the journey to reclaim the league title from Ampem Darkoa. Though it was a hard-fought victory for Hasaacas Ladies under Head Coach Yussif Basigi, they managed to pick the maximum points from Berry Ladies.

The five-time champions would be without coach Basigi who is currently in Germany undergoing a coaching course courtesy of the Ghana Football Association, Hasaacas Ladies might lack the tactical finesse facing Essiam Socrates who has experienced players like Ellen Coleman and Catherine Arthur in their team.

Another center of attraction would be El Wak Park where Army Ladies would host Thunder Queens on Sunday. With both teams starting the league on a flying note, beating their respective opponents last weekend, the two clubs would chase for a second consecutive win this season.

Tagged as one of the best sides in the league currently, Faith Ladies would welcome Ladystrikers to the Legon Presec Park on Saturday. Ladystrikers would have to tighten their belts coming into this game against a side that is poised to pick up a win. Whiles Faith Ladies won their first match in the season against Soccer Intellectuals, Ladystrikers were walloped 4-0 in the hands of Army Ladies.

At the Achimota School Park, Police Ladies would slug it out with Ridge City on Saturday. Having lost 2-1 to Thunder Queens, Police Ladies would count on experience as they play the debutants. With both sides losing their respective matches, it would be a match of tension for the teams who would yearn to pick their first win.

The Madina Astro Turf would host two top sides, Berry Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals on Saturday. Whiles Berry Ladies lost to Hasaacas Ladies by a lone goal, their opponent Soccer Intellectuals were also defeated by Faith Ladies. Berry Ladies, guided by Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe, would be a survival of the fittest battle when the two sides meet.

Elsewhere in the Northern Zone, league champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies would face Prisons Ladies at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday. Starting the season on a low, the defending champions drew 1-1 with Northern Ladies, whereas Prisons and Pealpia played a goalless game.

Fabulous Ladies would also take on Candy Soccer Academy at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park. Fabulous Ladies lost to Dreamz Ladies in their matchday one clash and would come into this game hoping for redemption.

Pearl Pia Ladies would also travel to the Bantama Astro-Turf to take on Dreamz Ladies who were also solid in their opening game against Fabulous Ladies, whilst Supreme Ladies battle Ashtown Ladies at the same venue on Saturday and Northern Ladies take on Tamale Super Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday.

GNA

