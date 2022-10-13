GRA shuts game outlets, Palace Mall over non-compliance with tax laws  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA – The Ghana Revue Authority (GRA) has shut down game outlets in Accra and the Palace Mall in Tema over non-compliance with its directive to hook their systems onto the Authority’s electronic invoicing system for Value Added Tax (VAT) payment.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the enforcement team visited game outlets in Accra Central, Achimota and the West Hills Mall as well as the Palace Mall in Tema to monitor their operations but had to shut them down for non-compliance.

This exercise is to ensure that all invoices issued by these taxpayers are monitored by the Authority at their offices to ensure genuine VAT issuance and regular payment of tax.

In an interaction with the media, Mr Joseph Annan, Area Enforcement Manager of GRA, Accra Central, said the exercise was a continuation of what it started on Monday.

The outlets are part of the 50 selected taxpayers expected to hook their system onto that of the Authority but failed to do so.

“The system is just to authenticate receipts or invoices produced from machines being used by our taxpayers. It is also to report real time transactions to our system to monitor whatever transactions they are having on their systems at their outlets and capture all sales they make,” he said.

Mr Annan said the Authority was not comfortable closing those shops as they had employed Ghanaians who would be jobless for a period.

“If any of the shops should work on their system to hook onto ours, we will open their shops immediately,” he said.

The Authority engaged taxpayers concerning the issue and gave them two months grace period to hook onto the system, Mr Annan said.

