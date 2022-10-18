Lockheed Martin Q3 profit increases, beating analyst estimates 

Washington, Oct. 18, (dpa/GNA) - The US-based security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin announced an increase in earnings for its third quarter.

The company’s bottom line came in at $1.78 billion, or $6.71 per share.

This compares with $614 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year’s third quarter.

Excluding items, Lockheed Martin reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 billion or $6.87 per share for the period.

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $16.58 billion from $16.03 billion last year.

