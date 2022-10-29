‘Let us inspire our children to pursue TVET programmes’, Sunyani MCE advises parents

By Benjamin Akoto

Nwawasua (B/R), Oct. 29, GNA – Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has advised parents to inspire their children to pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses to help address the challenge of graduate unemployment in the country.

He said, students who pursued courses in TVET, fetched themselves direct jobs after school, saying the youth could explore their talents through that to build on their lives.

“TVET Education also enlightens your knowledge to enable you to develop whatever talent you have,” he added.

Mr Kumi gave the advice when he interacted with the residents of Nwawasua, a farming community, as part of his working visits in the municipality.

The visits afforded him the opportunity to engage the people, identify and help address their immediate needs and deepened the decentralisation concept.

Mr. Kumi said citizens’ participation towards strengthening the decentralisation concept and bringing governance to the doorstep of the populace could not be over-emphasised.

Nana Baffour Kwaku Atuahene, the chief of Nwawasua, appealed to the MCE to facilitate Assembly for the establishment of a cassava processing factory in the community to add value to the food produce.

He said farmers cultivated cassava in commercial quantities, saying the people produced and supplied about 90 per cent of cassava in the Municipality.

The chief also called for the establishment of a technical institute in the community, hoping that it would help to provide employable skills training to the youth.

Nana Atuahene further appealed to the Assembly to extend electricity to the community and also provide the local basic schools with computers to advance the teaching and learning of ICT.

