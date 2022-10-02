Lady Rebecca IFlourish releases new single ‘Yeshua Hamashiach’

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Oct 2, GNA -Passionate Worshipper prolific author and songwriter Lady Rebecca (Iflourish) has released another hit in the gospel arena, titled ”Yeshua Hamashiach”.

Her latest single, which happens to be her fourth song, features soulful gospel musician Harmony Deh, who is known for her trending Ewe gospel genre across the nation.

Born in the place of prayer, “Yeshua Hamashiach” is rooted in the opening lines of John’s gospel ‘In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God’.

It establishes the supremacy of Jesus as the originator and foundation upon which all things, including mankind, are built and established.

Lady Rebecca, who composed the song, is optimistic that the title, “Yeshua Hamashiach,” which presents the original Hebrew name for Christ, would resonate very well with listeners to bring out its impact and effect.

She told the GNA that “Calling Jesus by his original Hebrew name, ‘Yeshua Hamashiach’, will take listeners back to the roots of Bible times and help to bring an awakening to believers about Jesus’s main purpose on earth as the deliverer and Messiah.

“The Ewe catch, sang by Harmony Deh, is to enhance the beauty and diversity in the structure of the song, she said, adding that “the Ewe verse is a repeat of the first verse that Lady Rebecca introduces the song with.”

