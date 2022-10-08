Kintampo SHS marks 50th anniversary 

By Jerry Azanduna

Kintampo (BE/R) Oct. 8, GNA – The Kintampo Senior High School (KINSS) is 50 years old and its efforts in contributing to grooming and developing the human resource capital for the socio-economic development of the Bono East Region and the country at large has been remarkable and tremendous.

It was established on Friday, October 15, 1971 through government-led initiative supported by community members in a private residence provided by one Mr. J. B Mensah with 12 pioneer students, nine boys and three girls and focused on providing secondary education to basic school graduates within the Kintampo enclave and beyond.

Mr Samuel Kwaku Donyina, the Headmaster, said when he was speaking at a durbar to mark the occasion on Thursday at Kintampo in the Kintampo North Municipality of Bono East Region.

He said the school had current student population of 2,798, comprising 1,417 boarding and 1,381-day students, pursuing General Arts, General Science, Business, Home Science, Agriculture Science and Visual Arts and a staff strength of 186, consisting of 134 teaching and 52 non-teaching staff.

Mr Donyina announced some achievements of the school such as emerging as national winner of the 64th Independence Day anniversary quiz competition organised for SHSs in 2021.

On performance of the West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), he said the school had been remarkable, especially with the implementation of the FSHS programme, a percentage pass of the WASSCE had moved from 60.5 to 90.0 in 2021 with 866 candidates having passes in all eight subjects out of 902 candidates presented for the examination.

Mr Donyina said inadequate staff accommodation had been a major challenge to the board and management because it was adversely affecting effective teaching and learning.

He bemoaned the school lacked a well-stocked standard library facility, saying that was a drawback to the institution’s general academic progress and therefore appealed to government, old students and other stakeholders to assist for the school in that regard.

