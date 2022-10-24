Enyan Abowinum gets Sanahene 

By J. K. Nabary

Enyan Abowinum (C/R), Oct 24, GNA – The Enyan Abowinum a community in the Enyan Traditional Area in Central Region has installed Mr Joseph Appiah, a staff of Anglo Gold Limited as the Sanahene of the area under the stool name Nana Kweku Appiah I.

His outdooring coincided with the celebration of this year’s Akwambo festival of the Chiefs and people of the area to generate funds towards the completion of a community centre and other projects earmarked by the community including a market.

Nana Appiah who is from Twidan family of the area, was in the day carried in a palanquin from the ancestors’ forest through the principal streets of the town amidst Frontomfrom drumming to the durbar ground, where he was officially introduced to the Chiefs, Asafo Groups, and the Oman by Ebusuapanyin Kow Eduokum of the Twidan family.

He took the oath of allegiance before Nana Mensah Boadi Bonsu II, Adontehene of the area who deputized for Nana Aborabor Keteryhe II, Odikro of Enyan Abowinum.

Nana Appiah addressing the gathering, thanked the Odikro, his family (Twidan family) and all who in diverse ways supported his installation, adding that he needed the cooperation of all to make the town a place of choice.

Nana Mensah Boadi Bonsu applauded all for their contribution towards the peaceful and successful celebration of the festival adding that a chief could only work well with their support and asked them to rally behind the Sanahene with ideas and suggestions to enable him work successfully.

He said they had appealed to the District Assembly and the Member of Parliament (MP) for help to complete a self-help public place of convenience, but all their efforts for such support were yet to receive positive responses making them to lag.

“We are currently constructing a Community Centre, which is at the lintel level, but due to insufficient funds we are appealing to the Assembly, the MP, other Corperate Bodies and Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs) to support us to complete it.”

He stated that the community also needed a market for women to have a decent place to do their business.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Appiah, stated that he would use his rich expertise to support the Odikro to continue with the good governance and to support towards the total development of the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

