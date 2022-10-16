Death toll rises to two after worst storms in century strike Crete

Athens, Oct 16, (dpa/GNA) – The death toll rose to two on Sunday, after storms described as “biblical” struck the popular Greek island of Crete at the weekend.

The death of a 50-year-old man, swept away by the waters, had already been reported on Saturday. The new death confirmed on Sunday was of a 49-year-old woman, initially reported as missing. They were both swept into the ocean by the waters.

“It was the worst storm of the last 100 years,” Crete Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis told the news website Protothema.

There were multiple reports of injuries, and people otherwise affected by the storm. Several power blackouts were reported. However, the weather was calm on Sunday, as the front moved towards Turkey.

GNA

