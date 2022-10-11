Bulgaria’s 2021 Gross Value Added Produced by Agriculture Grows by 51% from 2020

Sofia, Oct 11 (BTA/GNA) – The gross value added produced by agriculture in 2021 amounted to BGN 5,163.4 million, 51% up from 2020, according to conclusive data released by the National Statistical Institute on Tuesday. The increase is attributed to a considerable growth of volumes, by 24.2%, and of prices, by 21.6%.

In 2021 the net agricultural entrepreneurial income stood at BGN 3,260.8 million, up by 35.3% from 2020.

The value of the final output produced by agriculture in 2021 stood at BGN 10,776.2 million, up by 37% from 2021. The increase was due to an 18% increase in the volume of production, and a 16.1% increase of prices.

Compared to 2020, the crop output value grew by 54% to BGN 8,065.0 million. The livestock output produced in 2021 was valued at BGN 1,962.6 million, unchanged from the preceding year.

BTA/GNA

