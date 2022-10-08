Bolgatanga gets Family Tribunal, panel begins sitting

Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Oct. 8, GNA, – A panel has been appointed for the Upper East Regional Family Tribunal to commence sitting on child-related cases.

The panel will meet weekly for the hearing of juvenile cases.

The constitution of the panel follows stakeholders’ complaints about challenges the absence of the family tribunal panel was causing in the region and the need for expedited action for juvenile cases to be heard.

The calls were also backed up by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) story published on the September 9, 2022, on the issue.

The panel is made up of the magistrate, Mr Edmund Apiigah, the Regional Director of Social Welfare, Mrs Mary Ananchinab, the Girl Child Education Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ms. Mercy Pwavra , Municipal Director of Social Welfare.

Ms Mercy Pwavra, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Social Welfare, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency, said there were 30 cases pending and the first six were being considered.

“We are grateful to the Judicial Service for the promptness in responding to the call to appoint the Panel and to reduce challenges of the region that had such a high number of cases pending for over three years. The absence of a Family tribunal affected the hearing of juvenile cases,” the Municipal Director said.

Mr Edmund Apiigah, the Regional Director of Social Welfare, said: “When the cases are cleared it will enable us to work at the normal pace and ease pressure on the court so that families will be at peace with each, and the needed support be given to the children.”

The Children’s Act 1998, amended in Children’s Act 937 (2016), provides for the rights of the child which also covers issues of parental responsibilities, maintenance adoption and fostered children regulation 2361(2018).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

