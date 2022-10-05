Assembly member urges students in his constituency to emulate predecessors’ performance   

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Wumenu (V/R), Oct. 5, GNA – Mr Maxwell Galenkui, Assemblyman for Wumenu Electoral Area in the Adaklu District, on Tuesday urged final-year students of the four Junior High Schools (JHSs) in his electoral area to emulate the shining example of their immediate predecessors.

He said students who sat for the examination last year scored 100 per cent.

“Your teachers, parents and I expect nothing short of that from you,” Mr Galenkui exhorted.

Mr Galenkui said this when he visited the four schools to encourage the students who were preparing for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

During the visit, Mr Galenkui presented 53 Mathematical sets to them.

The schools are Wumenu District Assembly JHS, Kpogadzi, Wayanu and Dave Salvation Army JHSs

The Assemblyman told them that he expected single digit aggregates from them, saying, “surprises await those who will achieve that feat.”

He said their progression on the academic ladder hinges on their performance in the BECE and asked them to take the examination seriously.

Mr Galenkui advised them to refrain from all forms of examination malpractice as it could derail their dream of entering Senior High School.

He praised the teachers for working tirelessly in preparing the students for the examination and said he was hopeful they would achieve their dream results.

Mr Elvis Doe, Head teacher of Kpogadzi Salvation Army JHS on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Assemblyman for the gesture and said it would motivate the students to perform creditably.

He said the teachers had done their part to prepare the students for the examination and appealed to parents to provide the students with the necessary items for the one-week examination.

The BECE begins nationwide on the 17th and ends on the 21st of October 2022.

