Teachers urged to rededicate themselves to the profession 

By Richard Kusi

Akutreso (Ash), Oct. 05, GNA – Teachers have been urged to rededicate themselves and work harder to improve educational outcomes, especially in rural communities.

They should exhibit positive moral values and serve as role models to the children in the communities in which they teach.

Mr Ebenezer Kofi Asare, Adansi South District Director of Education made the call at a meeting with teachers from Akutreso and Subriso Circuits at Akutreso, as part of his familiarization tour of the district.

He said teachers were the eyes of every community since people see them as enlightened individuals who could influence society.

Mr Asare advised the teachers to prepare their lesson notes regularly since that was the foremost preparation expected of every teacher who was committed to his or her work.

They should also desist from immoral activities such as drunkenness during school hours, laziness, and absenteeism as well as sexual affairs with school pupils.

Again, teachers should ensure proper environmental hygiene in their schools and make judicious use of contact hours with their pupils while staying out of every examination malpractice during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Paul Kwasi Mensah, Deputy Director in charge of Supervision, urged parents and community leaders to prioritize the provision of basic items such as furniture, to support the government in the delivery of quality education in the area.

Madam Hectorial Afrifa, District Girl-Child Education Coordinator appealed to community members to join hands to fight teenage pregnancies which were prevalent in the district.

Mr Kwaku Sekyere, Assemblyman for Tonkoase Electoral area commended the District Director for going around the district to identify challenges facing quality education delivery in the area.

GNA

