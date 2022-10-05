SNV’s European Union-funded, GrEEn Project organises trade Show in the Western Region

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 05, GNA -Some 48 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), under the SNV’s six-months GrEEn Incubation and GrEEn Acceleration Programmes have exhibited various products, services and inventions at a trade Show in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The 2022 GrEEn Regional Trade Show is part of the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project being implemented by SNV Ghana and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) with EUR 20,600,000 fund from the European Union and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana.

Ms. Smallie Lomotey, the Marketing and Communication Adviser on the project, said the six-day regional trade show would showcase the products, services, and inventions of green businesses in the Western Region.

The project aimed at creating greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses and providing employable skills training to youth job seekers in two selected Regions in Ghana: Ashanti and Western in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

The project had so far provided business advisory support to green and eco-inclusive businesses and entrepreneurs, who were exhibiting products and services that were made using methods that did not harm the environment, agriculture, renewable energy and energy efficiency and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Ms. Lomotey added that showcasing and promoting green products and services to boost growth of the local economy and support sustainable start-ups and SMEs in the sector to create jobs was ultimate.

Mr. Albert Ababio, the Regional Manager of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) lauded the initiative to ensure that current production levels, growth in Industries were not detrimental to the environment.

Mr. Isaac Yankson, the Western Regional trade and Industry officer noted how important it was for the SNV to showcase the numerous interventions to safeguard the environment and the planet from excessive degradation and pollution.

He said Sustainable trade investment was the future of the Ghanaian economy.

“It is our hope that decent and productive work in the green and circular economy for the youth, women and returning migrants is strongly sustained through collaboration with relevant Ministries to create the needed opportunities to help grow our economy,” Mr. Yankson added.

Mr. Daniel Sarpong Adjei, Acting Western Regional Manager of Ghana Enterprise Agency described the SNV initiative as one in line with government’s Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

“It is our focus to transform Ghana’s small and medium enterprises into engine of an economic growth,” he added.

GNA

