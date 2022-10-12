Aggrieved parents storm Odumase local Roman Catholic JHS  

Odumase (B/R), Oct. 12, GNA – Aggrieved parents on Tuesday rushed to the local Roman Catholic Primary and Junior High School at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality after a teacher allegedly caned one of the students.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the aggrieved parents went to the school in connection with the caning of their son, a form two student by a teacher.

The teacher, only known as Amoah, allegedly beat the boy, leading to multiple scars on his back.

The Ghana Education Service has banned any form of corporal punishment in primary and secondary schools in the country and teachers are expected to use alternative but appropriate punishments as measures for correcting pupils and students in schools.

Some teachers, however, intervened, restrained and calmed down the parents, who were determined to vent their anger at the teacher.

Mr Issah Baffoe, the Sunyani West Municipal Director of Education, who confirmed the story, told the GNA he had since directed the school authorities to investigate the matter.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Mr Baffoe assured the teacher would be sanctioned accordingly if found culpable to serve as a deterrent to others and urged the parents to remain calm.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

