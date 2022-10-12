Accra Academy Old Boys cut sod for secretariat project  

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA-The Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA) is putting up an ultra-modern national secretariat to enhance their administrative work.

The secretariat would consist of a gift shop, conference centre and recreational centre and it is expected to be completed in two years.

Mr Kofi Amoa-Awuah, President of the association who disclosed this at the association’s homecoming in Accra said the association had also provided the school with sachet water plants and had provided the school with boreholes to help solve the perennial water problem the school faced.

Mr. Amoa-Awuah said the association had also provided a recreational square for the school and had also renovated the dormitories and the science laboratory.

He said the annual homecoming was the biggest event on the calendar of the association and called on members of the association to socialise, make merry and plan their support for the school.

The President said the association will soon launch an endowment fund to raise funds for the school and support brilliant but needy students.

He urged the students to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future careers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

