29 million tons exported from Ukraine via solidarity corridors 

Brussels, Oct. 31, (dpa/GNA) - More than 14 million tons of agricultural goods has been exported from Ukraine so far via trade routes expanded as a result of the Russian war, according to the European Commission.

In addition, 15 million tons of non-agricultural goods has been exported, a spokesperson for the Brussels-based authority said on Monday. He cited iron and steel as examples.

The so-called solidarity corridors were established in May. The main idea behind them is to expand existing trade routes in order to establish alternatives to exports via the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blocked for a long time in the course of the war. With more material such as freight trains, barges or trucks, more personnel and less bureaucracy, the aim was therefore to find a remedy via other trade routes. These solidarity corridors had proved to be an extremely important lifeline for Ukraine, the commission spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Russia suspended an agreement on Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea that had been brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July. An European Commission spokeswoman said this put Ukraine’s main export route for grain and fertilizer at risk. She urged Russia to reverse its decision and resume implementation of the agreement.

GNA

