Russian military confirms attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities 

Moscow, Oct. 31, (dpa/GNA) – Russia has confirmed massive missile attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. The Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Monday that Ukrainian military installations were also hit with missiles from bombers in the air and from warships.

“The targets of the strikes were achieved. All targeted objects were hit,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in Moscow on Monday.

Ukraine had issued a nationwide air alert in the morning over dozens of Russian missile strikes in numerous regions. According to Kiev, its air capabilities shot down the majority of the Russian missiles. The Iris-T air defence system from Germany was also used, which destroyed 100% of the targets. Ukraine again called for more such systems.

According to the report, the Russian attacks also targeted hydroelectric power plants, which are important for the electricity supply. In many places, the power supply failed. Large parts of the water supply in the capital Kiev failed due to a Russian missile strike, with 80% of the consumption points affected, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Ukraine accuses Russia of “energy terror.”

According to Konashenkov, individual attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Luhansk and Kherson regions were repelled. In the Donetsk and Kherson regions, four ammunition depots and several drones were “destroyed.” This information could not be independently verified.

For weeks now, Russia has been firing missiles into Ukraine at the start of the week during the morning rush hour. There have also been deaths and injuries. There was initially no information about new victims.

GNA

