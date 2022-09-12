Wrap of KGL Foundation U-17 Inter-club champions league after match-day one 

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – The second edition of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter-club champion kicked off over the weekend with Bassani FC recording the heaviest win after match-day one.

Bassani FC proved superior over Soccer Masters Colts Club with an emphatic 4-1 victory against the latter.

On Saturday at the Madina Astro turf, Great Corinthians Juniors hammered Kistase Action Boys with a 3-0 win to record their first victory.

The three goals were scored in the first half, and no matter how hard Kitase Action Boys fought in the other half, Great Corinthians were resolute in defence to walk away with the maximum points and three unanswered goals.

The match between Kumasi Barcelona Barcelona Babies and Wa Yaasin FC Colts ended 1-0 in favour of the Kumasi-based club, whilst a solitary 1-0 win from Battor Delali FC ended Kintanpo Manchester FC’s ambition of emerging victors in their first game.

Breman Prof. FC brushed aside competition from Foresee FC to carry the day with a 3-0 victory.

Kintanpo Manchester FC came back strong in match-day two to beat Wa Yaasin FC Colts 4-2.

The final fixture of the day saw Benab Aja Sports Academy hand Tamale Real Republicans a 1-0 loss after 90 minutes of action.

The match day two of the KGL Foundation U-17 Champions League would see Wa Yassin Colts and Kintampo Manchester FC battle it out for three points at the Mcdan Astro turf on Monday.

Kitase Action would also face Kumasi Barcelona who lost their first match to Wa Yassin as Battor Delai FC also prepare to take on Corinthians Juniors.

The KGL Foundation is a corporate social responsibility initiative set up on behalf of the KGL Group which focuses on youth empowerment& education, arts & culture and health & sports.

