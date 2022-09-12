Betway revamps Customer Experience Centre in Kumasi 

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Ghana’s leading online betting and gaming brand Betway has reopened its customer experience center in Kumasi to fans and bettors after undergoing remodelling and renovation.

The Kumasi Customer Experience Center which is located at Nyatakyiwaa Plaza on the main Amakom Road, has been operating since February 2018 and services sports betting fans and players in the Ashanti Region.

The center has now been expanded to create a spacious and vibrant environment for sports betting fans to catch up on their favorite sporting activities.

The new center also has a gaming area for players interested in the other non-sports activities.

Whilst touring the center with the media and other stakeholders, Country Manager – Operations, Magnus Rex Danquah, mentioned the Customer Experience Center was renovated to create convenience for its players and serve as a customer service point for players to interact directly with the brand.

“The brand is always committed to creating a world class gaming experience for sports betting fans. We have expanded the space to create a more comfortable and vibrant experience for sports betting fans.

“We have also created a non-sports gaming area for players interested in our other non-sports gaming offerings. All this has been put together to make it easier and more convenient for Betway players in the Ashanti Region to access our products and offerings” he said.

This season fans can also enjoy the Betway “Beat The Odds” promotion, which is rewarding sports betting players with GHC 3 million in prizes for a period of sixty days.

GNA

