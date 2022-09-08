Women’s wing of Islamic Mission Secretariat trains over 300 women on skills empowerment  

By Christopher Tetteh

Krobo-Techiman (BE/R), Sept. 08, GNA – The Women’s Wing of the Islamic Mission (IMS) Secretariat has trained more than 300 females in the production of shower gel, pomade, detergents and fresh yogurt to engage in either individual or group businesses to better their livelihoods.

Each of them was given preparation guiding documents to facilitate quality production, Umi Mainamuna Sheaibu Abban, the National Coordinator for the group at the IMS told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the end of the group’s 24th national conference held at Krobo-Techiman, Bono East Region,

The three-day conference attended by members of the Wing from the 16 regions of the country was on the theme “Combating the Negative Effects of Social Media: The Role of Muslim Woman.”

It aimed at sensitising parents and guardians to watch their children and wards to desist from social vices and avoid negative influences of social media and rather lead exemplary lives.

Activities of the conference included a clean-up exercise, quiz competition on Islamic teaching, donation of food and other items to Aworowa and Naomi Akoma Memorial Clinics and Bethesda Children’s Home in the area.

Umi Abban said: “The training is for self-employment creation for livelihoods improvement and sustainability to reduce the nation’s unemployment situation for poverty alleviation and besides the provision of educational facilities had commenced construction of a 100-bed capacity hospital at Krobo-Techiman for people living within that enclave to have access to and enjoy quality and specialised health care services delivery.

She announced the IMS had acquired a few acres of land for cashew farming projects at Nkoranza, Nkoranza South Municipality, Bono East and at another farming community in the Jaman South Municipality, Bono Region as source of funding for the Secretariat’s activities.

