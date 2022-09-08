Armed Forces athletes will excel at Africa Games- Chief of Defense Staff 

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Sept. 8, GNA – The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, is optimistic Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) athletes will sweep every award at the 2023 Africa Games to be staged in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking to the media during the trophy presentation won by GAF long distance runners at the 2022 Millennium Marathon race held over the weekend, Vice Admiral Amoama was optimistic GAF athletes would excel at the quadrennial continental competition to win many laurels.

The CDS charged his athletes to exhibit a sterling performance to achieve the goal. “We want to sweep every award at the Africa Games, so go and display the might of Ghana Armed Forces”.

Vice Admiral Amoama said sports development was important to GAF and would seize every opportunity for the athletes to showcase their talents to the world.

He congratulated the team that participated in the race and expressed his profound gratitude to the sponsors and organisers of the excellent organisation of this year’s Millennium Marathon race in Accra.

GAF long distance runners in the male and female 21km and 5km categories emerged champions of the annual long distance race.

While Athur Ishmael set a new record of 1:02:05 to win the race, Titi Rosina brushed aside competition from her opponents to win after clocking 1:16:15 in the women’s category.

