Western Region Health Service targets 447,814 children under five for polio vaccination  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 2, GNA – The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service is targetting 447,814 children under five years for this year’s Polio Vaccination campaign.

Dr. Mrs. Gifty Amugi, the Deputy Director of the Public Health Directorate, said Polio continued to be a debilitating condition among infants which could lead to deaths and hence the need for all stakeholders to embrace the intervention by the government to save children.

She said the vaccines were very effective in controlling the condition adding, “we need not to allow any child suffer unnecessarily when there are interventions to protect them.”

The Regional Exercise is in two phases with the first, starting from September 1 to 4 and and the second from October 6 to 9, 2022.

The Deputy Director of Public Health urged care givers, parents and guardians to allow their children to benefit from the exercise.

