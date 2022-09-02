AMA to embark on clean-up exercise on Saturday 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA -The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that it would embark on a massive clean-up exercise tomorrow, Saturday, September 3, 2022, within its jurisdiction.

The areas that the exercise would take place are Ashiedu-Keteke, Ablekuma South and Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan Districts.

A statement signed by Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of the Public Affairs of the AMA said the clean-up was part of a continuing efforts to keep the city clean.

It said because of that, all shops, markets, and other business entities within the jurisdiction of the AMA were expected to be closed from 0600 hours to 1000 hours to make way for the exercise.

The statement urged all residents, corporate entities, traders and shop owners to comply with the directive and participate fully in the exercise to ensure a clean city in accordance with the AMA Sanitation By-law 2017 and the Operation Clean Your Frontage By-law, which will be strictly enforced by Environmental Health Officers (Saman Saman).

“The public’s maximum cooperation is being solicited to ensure a clean city where we can live in and love it!”

