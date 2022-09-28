We need a comprehensive approach to empower women – Prof. Danso 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Sept. 28, GNA – A professor of technical education, has stressed the need for a comprehensive approach and strategies to make women empowerment more effective in the country.

Professor Humphrey Danso, Dean of Faculty of Technical Education at the Akenten Appiah Minkah University of Skills, and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), said it was time to create greater awareness and support policy debate and development of reform initiatives in women empowerment.

He was speaking at the opening of a three-day workshop on Gender Responsive Pedagogy (GRP) for selected members of staff of the university in Kumasi.

The workshop, which was part of the Innovative in Non-Traditional Vocational Education and Skill Training (INVEST), was organized by AAMUSTED with support from the World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

It seeks to build sustainable pathways to enhance economic empowerment, well-being, and inclusive growth for women in Ghana by supporting them to enter and thrive within high-growth, male dominated environment.

It is also to equip the participants with the requisite knowledge, skills, and attitudes to empower them to respond to the learning needs of females and males with inclusive gender approaches.

Prof. Danso stated that women in contemporary life were perceived to be fragile than men and therefore, needed special protection.

This perception, he noted often made it difficult for women to enhance their productivity in many fields and women empowerment were needed to promote women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others, was necessary in the Ghanaian society.

Madam Dinah Adiko, Gender expert and facilitator for the workshop told participants to actively implement the latest ideas they have learnt to champion the women empowerment.

She also stressed the need to create awareness on issues of discrimination against women at various workplaces.

GNA

