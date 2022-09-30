Volta and Oti GJA commiserate with the family of late Edem Divine Nyasorgbor 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho (VR), Sept. 28, GNA-Leadership of the Volta and Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), have commiserated with the family of the late former radio and television host in Volta, Mr Edem Divine Nyasorgbor.

He died at the Ho Teaching Hospital after a short illness on Friday, September 16.

The media personality, popularly known as ‘Ras Muta’ until his death, worked with many local radio stations in the Volta region including, Holy Fm, Jubilee Radio, Global Fm, and Volta 1 TV.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman, GJA Volta and Oti Chapter, who led some members and executives of the Association to sympathise with the deceased family at Denu in the Ketu South Municipality pledged their support in giving the late media personality a befitting burial.

“We are here today to sympathise with you for our loss. Muta was nice to many from the inky fraternity and beyond. He encouraged and coached many during his line of duty,” Mr Agbaxode recounted.

He stated that his sudden demise had led many to a state of shock and sorrow “but we take consolation from the Lord that he is resting with Him.”

Mr Dellings Nyasorgbor, elder brother of the deceased during the visit, disclosed to the GNA that his late brother took a unilateral decision to relocate to Ho after he had recovered fully from an earlier ailment before his recent departure.

“He gave me a distress call and upon my arrival at his residence in Ho, he asked that I took him to the hospital. He looked good and we took a walk together to the hospital where he was admitted.”

Mr Dellings Nyasorgbor said his late brother’s condition deteriorated further and died on the third day of admission at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Final funeral rights and burial according to the family would commence on Friday, October 14, and later be laid to rest on Saturday, October 15.

Among the delegation included Mr Sam-Kush Azaglah, Manager, Holy Fm, Ewoenam Kpodo, Treasurer, Volta and Oti GJA.

All funeral activities, including burial, would be held in Denu.

He was 43 and left behind a wife and five children.

GNA

