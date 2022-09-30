Ukraine, Russia trade blame after strike on convoy leaves 23 dead

Moscow, Sept 30, (dpa/GNA) – Twenty-three people are dead, after a rocket attack on a convoy of civilian vehicles near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, with another 28 injured, according to the regional governor.

Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian troops, fired the missile, a claim that could not be independently confirmed or denied.

The convoy came under fire, as it was trying to leave the city to access areas controlled by Russian troops, where members of the convoy had hoped to pick up relatives, and provide aid. Starukh said emergency crews are on site.

However, the head of the Russian occupation authorities, Vladimir Rogov, wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian troops had fired the shot. He also put the death toll at 23, but said there were 34 injured.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

