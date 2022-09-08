Truss: Queen’s death marks ‘passing of the second Elizabethan age’

London, Sept 8, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, dressed in black, addressed the nation outside No 10 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from

Blamoral,” Truss said.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.”

Truss said it was “the passing of the second Elizabethan age” and concluded her address by saying “God save the King.”

Dozens of reporters had gathered outside, facing the door of No 10.

Truss was appointed as Prime Minister by the Queen at Balmoral, only two days ago.

GNA

