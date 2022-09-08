Pope Francis honours Queen Elizabeth’s faith and devotion to duty

Rome, Aug 8, (dpa/GNA) – The pope has sent his sympathies to the British royal family, after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I offer heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” he said in a telegram to King Charles III.

“I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.”

“Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord.”

GNA

