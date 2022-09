Berlin, 8 Sept, (dpa/GNA) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, says Queen Elizabeth II was a “role model and inspiration for millions, including here in Germany.”

Scholz said her commitment “to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of the Second World War, has not been forgotten.”

The German Chancellor said”She will be missed, not least her wonderful sense of humour,” Scholz wrote.

