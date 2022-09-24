Thomas Partey to miss World Cup friendly against Nicaragua 

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – Black Stars’ influential player, Thomas Partey has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game against North American side, Nicaragua after picking up an injury minutes before the game against Brazil last Friday.

The Arsenal half back was replaced by RCD Mallorca Midfielder, Baba Iddrisu and is expected to travel back to London for assessment.

This is a huge blow for Ghana as the Black Stars prepare towards the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World tournament in Qatar as one of its key players battle with an injury.

The player contributed in Ghana’s World Cup qualification process after scoring the only goal for the Ghana to triumph over rivals Nigeria.

Partey is expected to return in the last friendly encounter with Switzerland, next month.

GNA

