WISA honor distinguished women and men in sports 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – The 2022 edition of Women in Sports Achievers Awards (WISA), has been held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium with honours conferred on sports men and women, who excelled in the year under review.

The event supported by GHANDOUR Cosmetics honoured 32 sports personalities including retired sports women, men in support of women sports, women sports journalists, and supporters union.

In all 26 women were awarded and six men also received special awards for their support and contribution to the development of women’s sports in Ghana.

They were, Madam Sarah Lotus Asare Administrator for Boxing Organiser Girls, Madam Beauty Faitor Visual Impairment Seth Dzidzornu Blind School, Abigail Sena Sosu, Sports Journalist, GTV Sports+, Madam Ethel Jacks former national Table Tennis queen, Nii Akramah Tagoe, Tagoe’s Kitchen and Catering Services at the Accra Sports Stadium, Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II CEO of Ampem Darko Ladies FC among others.

Madam Gloria Commodore, President of the WISA expressed her gratitude to the sponsors, awardees, retired sports women of Ghana, AFB Golden Enterprise, Beebies Events Ghana and the National Sports Authority.

She said this award would encourage and acknowledge the various individual contributions made by them for the development of sports.

She said the Association would extend the award to the physically challenged people in sports for their hard work and promotion in sports.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with the corporate world to support our female progammes, with your support we can do more for our women in sports,” she added.

Mr. Hubert Mensah Principal Sports Development Officer at National Sports Authority who represented the Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi the NSA extended their gratitude to the organisers and commended them the awardees and assured them the authority’s continuous partnership with them.

