Great Olympics pip King Faisal to continue unbeaten run 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – Emmanuel Mensah’s second-half strike proved crucial for Great Olympics as they edged King Faisal 1-0 in week three of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This ensured Great Olympics maintained an unbeaten start to the season and have now amassed seven points, while King Faisal have lost all their three games thus far.



The ”Dade Boys” were the much better side at the start of the match with goal attempts from Emmanuel Akesseh and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, but King Faisal goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu pulled off some brilliant saves.



Agyemang-Badu was brilliant in the first half hour of the game for Great Olympics as he set the tempo for the likes of Yussif Razak, who was causing trouble for the King Faisal defence.



Despite Great Olympics’ dominance, it was King Faisal who came close to taking the lead on the brink of half time, but striker Mohammed Haruna couldn’t maintain his composure in front of goal.



King Faisal started the second half on the much better side and were on the front foot in search of the opener.



King Faisal head coach Branco Bozovic made three substitutions with an hour played, and the changes seemed to have brought energy to the attack of the away side.



Substitute Emmanuel Mensah scored for Great Olympics in the 65th minute with virtually his first touch of the game after some poor defensive play from King Faisal.



Great Olympics had numerous chances to double their lead, but squandered the majority of them and held on to secure all three points at the end of the regulation time.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

