Tano North MP donates medical equipment to St. John of God Hospital

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta (A/R), Sept. 6, GNA – Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, has donated assorted medical devices and equipment valued to the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital in the Ahafo Region.

The items comprised medical refrigerators for drugs, temperature control, electric gynecological and delivery beds, ward screens, weighing scales, patient ad vital sign monitors, patient trolleys, ventilators, infusion and syringe pumps, infra-red thermometers, and autoclave machines.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State in-charge of Works and Housing, presented similar items comprising bed cabinets, foldable hospital beds, examination lights, ECG, suction and ultrasound machines, needle destroyers, and haemoglobin meters to the Tano North Municipal Directorate of Health for onward distribution to the health facilities in the Municipality.

Speaking at separate presentation ceremonies held at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Dr. Prempeh said she had prioritised matters of health and would ensure easy accessibility of quality healthcare services delivery by the populace in her constituency.

She expressed concern about the emerging pressure at the Hospital due to population growth, and assured to construct more Community-based Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds in the Municipality to bring healthcare services delivery to the door steps of the people.

Dr Prempeh said she had already constructed more than 10 CHPS compounds, saying very soon construction works on some on-going one would be completed and handed over to the communities.

The MP said she was hopeful that the medical equipment would not only enable health workers in the area to deliver prompt and quality healthcare services to the people, but also well positioned the Municipality to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Dr. Prempeh said she was working tirelessly to ensure that the Yamfo Health Centre was upgraded to a hospital status, and, therefore, urged the health workers to work in tandem with high ethical values and professionalism.

She entreated the Health Directorate to ensure at least all the CHPS Compounds in the Municipality received and used medical devices for their intended purposes.

Dr Asamoah Boakye, the Medical Officer of the St John of God Catholic Hospital, thanked the MP for the gesture and expressed appreciation for her unflinching support towards the provision of healthcare services in the area.

He explained since the MP adopted the Hospital’s Pediatric Unit, neonatal mortality had decreased drastically, and expressed the hope that she would continue to provide the facility with modern equipment.

Dr. Asamoah said the incubators at the Unit were not enough and thus appealed to the MP and other philanthropists, corporate and charitable organisations for more of it and also a child-friendly ambulance.

At the Municipal Health Directorate, Mrs Eva Aryee, the Tano North Municipal Director of Health Services described the MP as hardworking, faithful and illustrious daughter of the area, saying her commitment to quality healthcare services delivery remained unparalleled.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

