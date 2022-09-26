Speaker never said he has resigned from GBA – Law Society 

Accra, Sept 26, GNA – The Law Society of Ghana (LSG) has placed on record that nowhere in its meeting with Speaker Alban Bagbin did he say he has resigned from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

It said the Speaker expressed in strong words his revulsion about the state of the GBA and wished to see a change for a better Association committed to the aims, objectives and ethics as practiced globally, but never mentioned resignation.

A statement issued by Mr Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Acting President, LSG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Interim Executives of the LSG paid a courtesy call on the Speaker at his office in Accra to congratulate him on his elevation as President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, and to introduce the new lawyers of the Society to him.

It said the Speaker welcomed the formation of the LSG and pledged his unflinching support to the Interim Executives to establish and develop a better professional group.

The Speaker said the GBA had become too elitist, stressing that he used to pay his dues religiously until it came to his attention that it did not recognise any lawyer that had close association with the then Public Tribunal Court.

“As a result, his interest in the GBA had diminished and with it the non-payment of his membership dues,” the statement said.

It said Mr Bagbin and his learned senior Ward Brew, Esq had actually earlier sponsored the formation of the Bar Association of Ghana (BAG) when the frustration from the GBA became unbearable, until some impediments came their way, which rendered the forward march of BAG impossible or near impracticable.

“The Speaker was very excited to learn about the novelty of the LSG in roping on board not only lawyers but paralegals, law students at the Ghana School of Law and the law teaching faculties at the universities.”

He charged the LSG to shape national discourse and fight against injustice in all forms in Ghana.

He advised the Society to come up with reasoned legal opinions and constructive criticisms of court judgements to enrich law reports and publish same in journals.

The delegation was led by the Interim LSG President, Mr Dafeamekpor Esq, who bemoaned the GBA’s deviation from its core values and mandate in terms of fairness, inclusiveness, defending lawyers and promoting their welfare.

He was accompanied by the Vice President Biadela Mortey Akpadzi Esq, General Secretary, Atukwei Quaye Esq, Treasurer, Enoch Deegbe Esq, Women Commissioner, Anatu Anne Seidu Bogobiri, Deputy General Secretary, David Worwui-Brown, Esq and Deputy Director of Communications, Mercy Dankwa, Esq all in interim capacities.

GNA

