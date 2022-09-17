Ghanaian students score high in SAT; One per cent globally

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – Seventeen Ghanaian students have excelled in Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) with an impressive record of 74 per cent score in the recent global examination.

SAT is a test taken by students the world over to gain admission into acclaimed universities in the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

The 17 High School students out of 23, who took the March and August 2022 cycle SAT examinations from Afex Hub, a SAT Coaching Centre located in East Legon, scored between 1440-1600 range making it to the top one per cent of SAT takers globally.

A statement from Afex Hub, said the SAT test success was a testament to the tenacity of Ghanaian/African students and an indication that, “we can trust our Ghanaian SHS students to match competitively with students from other countries on the global stage.”

It said the exploits by the students was a great example for students in Junior High to know that, “success is like riding a bicycle; you must keep pedaling in order to stay on.”

“This is evidence that the African child, specifically the Ghanaian child can excel at the global level given the right environment,” it added.

GNA

