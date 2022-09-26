Sonrise SHS is committed to providing quality education – Administrator  

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Sept. 26, GNA – Mr. Joseph Dzamesi, Administrator, Sonrise Senior High School, in Ho, has advised educational institutions to combine academic excellence with good spiritual and moral development.

“… We believe education will take you far, but without the right spiritual foundation, it can never take you far enough and we believe that we inculcate in them the values necessary to survive this difficult world,” Mr. Dzamesi said.

Mr. Dzamesi gave the advice at the 14th graduation of Sonrise Senior High School, after 197 students had successfully completed their second cycle education.

He said the institution is committed to providing the best quality education to its students and would continue to be a pacesetter in providing quality private education.

The Administrator announced that 82.7 per cent of students who completed their courses last year qualified on an A1-C6 qualifying scale to enter tertiary institutions.

A total of 197 students graduated this year after the successful completion of the second cycle education.

Mr. Dzamesi said to ensure that the students have the right balance as they progressed in life, the school provided co-curricular activities and encouraged them to participate in developing their talents.

He said the excellent performance of the institution in the National Science and Maths Quiz and the Sharks Quiz Competition was an indicative of the quality academic programmes run by the school.

The Administrator advised the graduates to always remember the anthem of the school, “…we shall fight, and win, we shall win in the mighty name of the Lord,” and aspire for greater heights and never give up in life.

Mr. Prosper Kwesi Acquah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Proslin Ghana Limited who was the guest speaker charged the graduates to be determined and not allow challenges defeat their purpose in life.

He said determination and perseverance were essential ingredients in achieving success in life and that if one was determined and preserved “things will fall in place.”

The CEO implored the graduates to work hard, be consistent, learn how to sacrifice and avoid engaging in conducts that would disqualify them in life and retard their development.

Mr. Acquah underscored the importance of information in this 21st century and asked the graduates to seek information at the right places that would guide them and make them take rightful decisions.

He advised them to pick their friends carefully, surround themselves with the right people and take control of their destiny.

