Kwadaso MP hands over computer lab to Nyankyerenease Methodist JHS 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Nyankyerenease (Ash), Sept. 26, GNA – Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has handed over a fully furnished computer laboratory to the Nyankyerenease Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the constituency.

The 30-seater laboratory, which is equipped with 20 sets of personal computers, 40 chairs, 20 tables, a plotter, and projector, will help the school improve in the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Prior to the MP’s intervention, the school over the years, had no computers which could help the pupils in their ICT lessons.

According to Dr Nyarko, quality education was the integral component of development in any society and pledged to give a premium to the educational value chain in the area.

He indicated that there were numerous activities ongoing in the constituency to uplift public schools to a higher standard.

Dr Nyarko encouraged the pupils to take maximum advantage of the laboratory to develop and build ICT skills for the future.

“Where we are going in the 21st century, every basic school needs a computer lab for the students to have the current ideas to be able to innovate and create things for themselves,” he noted.

He urged the teachers and management of the school to ensure that the facility was put to good use and maintained.

Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwadaso, said education could only be completed with the right facilities, especially at the pre-tertiary level.

He commended the MP for his continuous support for the people of Kwadaso and encouraged the pupils to take the ICT lessons seriously as it would help them in the future.

GNA

