Siberian authorities give sheep to families of conscripted reservists

Moscow, Sept 30, (dpa/GNA) – In the Siberian region of Tuva, families of reservists who were drafted to fight Russia’s war in Ukraine, will each receive a sheep as an initial measure of help.

Ninety-one animals have already been distributed, the Russian opposition Russian portal Medusa reported on Friday, citing the regional agriculture minister Sergei Ondar. In addition, families of conscripted reservists might also receive flour, potatoes and cabbage.

Relatives of the soldiers and the soldiers themselves should feel that they are not alone with their everyday problems, the report continued, quoting the regional government. Coal and firewood were also to be distributed to the soldiers’ families in some areas.

Tuva is the home region of Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. There have been protests there in recent days against the partial mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin. According to the civil rights organization OVD-Info, around 20 women were arrested.

Putin has mobilized around 300,000 reservists, who will be sent to fight Russia’s war in Ukraine. The measure has caused panic and violent protests throughout the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

