Putin blames the West for sabotage of Baltic Sea gas pipelines

Moscow, Sept 30, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, blamed the West for the leaks that have been discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic Sea gas pipelines.

Referring to Britain and the US, he said, “they have turned to sabotage. Unbelievable, but true. By organizing explosions on the Nord Stream international gas pipelines… they have in fact started destroying the common European energy infrastructure,” he said during a televised state address.

Putin had already spoken of an “act of international terrorism” with regard to the leaks, without apportioning blame. Russia has also requested an urgent debate on the matter in the UN Security Council.

