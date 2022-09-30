Baltic Sea gas line leaks caused by powerful blasts, operators say

Copenhagen, Sept 30, (dpa/GNA) – At least two underwater blasts, which likely packed the force of a bomb blast “corresponding to an explosive load of several hundred kilos” of explosives, caused this week’s leaks found in Baltic Sea gas pipelines, according to Denmark and Sweden.

The blasts measured 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter scale, resulting in four leaks, venting gas into the sea. Two of the leaks are in Danish territory and another two the Swedish territory.

In their statement to the UN Security Council, the two countries noted that the gas plumes being vented are disrupting air and sea vessels, and could be dangerous to marine life. Additionally, greenhouse gas is being released into the environment. The leaks could continue through at least Sunday.

“All available information indicate that those explosives are the results of a deliberate act. Such acts are unacceptable, endanger international security, and give cause for our deep concern,” read a statement.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

