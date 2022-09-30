Shots fired and military posts set up in Burkina Faso capital

Ouagadougou, Sept 30, (dpa/GNA) – The military in Burkina Faso, posted guards at central points in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday.

Soldiers blocked access to the presidential palace, among other buildings. They also surrounded the headquarters of the television and radio station RTB, according to a dpa reporter in Ouagadougou. Soldiers were also on guard in front of military bases in the city.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in Ouagadougou during the night. The Danish Foreign Ministry tweeted that there was a highly visible military presence in the capital, and advised civilians to stay off the streets.

The military seized power in the country in January, saying it wanted to provide more security.

The nation’s political and humanitarian situation has been unstable for many years. Armed groups, some of which belong to the terrorist group Islamic State or the Al-Qaeda terrorist network, are active there, as well as in neighbouring Mali and Niger.

Despite having rich gold deposits, Burkina Faso has suffered from long-lasting droughts and famines.

The security situation recently deteriorated, putting pressure on the transitional government led by Paul-Hanri Sandaogo Damiba. In September, there were two serious attacks on supply convoys in the north of the country, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians.

GNA

