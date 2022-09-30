Russia advises caution in nuclear weapon speculation

Moscow, Sept 30, (dpa/GNA) – Speculation that the Kremlin could use nuclear weapons in fighting for Russian-annexed territories in Ukraine, are only spreading fear, says Moscow.

“People who talk about nuclear escalation are acting very irresponsibly,” according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Moscow previously stated that Russia would defend its territory with any means necessary, leading to speculation about the use of nuclear weapons in light of the annexations.

Peskov said the Russian military doctrine states nuclear force is possible, only if “the very existence of Russia” is at stake, claiming that “the correct wording is very important.”

GNA

