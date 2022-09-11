President Akufo-Addo tours Volta Region

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would on Monday, September 12, 2022 embark on a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.

He is scheduled to commission projects, inspect ongoing ones and confer with traditional leaders of the area.

On Monday, September 12, 2022, the President would attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Ho, followed by an interview session on Stone City Radio.

He would then depart to Kpeve to inspect the progress of work on the Eastern Corridor Road and the Agenda 111 Hospital Project, both in South Dayi Constituency.

The President would end the day with a visit to Kpando, where he is expected to call on the Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area and inspect the construction of a Steel Bridge.

On September 13, 2022, President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to visit the 66 Artillery Regiment Military Barracks in Ho and inspect the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme at the Ho Central Market.

He would then depart to Aflao to Commission the Aflao Community Day School, in the Ketu South constituency.

The President would climax the tour of the region with a call on the Paramount Chief of the Battor Traditional Area, and commission the North Tongu District Magistrate Court.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

