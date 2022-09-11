GPL Wk1: Hearts lose in Dormaa, Kotoku Royals beat Lions

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – The 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) has bounced back in style with some interesting results across various league venues.

Accra Hearts of Oak began their season on a losing note as Aduana Stars secured all three points in Dormaa.

Bright Adjei’s 49th minute strike for “Ogyaa” Boys was enough to secure all the spoils against the Phobians whose last victory in Dormaa was in 2014.

Kotoku Royals marked their Premier League debut with a win against Accra Lions at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Augustine Boakye’s early first-half strike was enough to give the Akyem Royals all three points.

Medeama SC secured maximum points on the road against Legon Cities at the El-wak Sports Stadium.

Kofi Asmah’s strike proved crucial for Medeama as they edged out a nine-man Legon Cities side who had Michel Otou and Micheal Ampadu sent off in the second-half.

Dreams FC also secured an impressive 1-0 away win against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Dana Blessing’s strike in the 57th minute was the only goal of the match.

Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye’s second half strike was enough for Great Olympics as they beat Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Berekum Chelsea would take on King Faisal on Monday, while Asante Kotoko’s week one fixture against Nsoatreman has been postponed due to their engagement in the CAF Champions League.

Some results of week one:

Kotoku Royals 1-0 Accra Lions

Legon Cities 0-1 Medeama SC

RTU FC 0-0 Samartex

Karela United 1-0 Tamale City

GoldStars 0-1 Dreams FC

Aduana FC 1- 0 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 1-0 Bechem United

